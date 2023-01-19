N. Korea convenes key parliamentary meeting without leader Kim's attendance
SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has convened a two-day parliamentary session in Pyongyang to discuss budgetary and other issues, its state media reported Thursday.
The rubber-stamp Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) meeting was held on Tuesday and Wednesday, attended by senior ruling party and Cabinet officials, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
The North's leader Kim Jong-un did not attend the meeting.
"(The participants) assessed and reviewed their achievements and mistakes from last year in their respective fields from a critical perspective and discussed measures to ensure... the stable development of the economy," the KCNA said.
The SPA is the highest organ of power under the North's constitution, although it rubber-stamps decisions by the ruling party.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Opposition leader Lee lashes out at gov't, calls for talks with Yoon
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader Lee lashes out at gov't, calls for talks with Yoon
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader Lee lashes out at gov't, calls for talks with Yoon
-
N. Korean nuclear test inevitable, China unwilling and unable to help: Victor Cha
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader claims innocence but agrees to comply with summons for questioning
-
Opposition leader Lee lashes out at gov't, calls for talks with Yoon
-
(LEAD) Yoon meets with S. Korean troops of Akh unit in UAE
-
(LEAD) S. Korean, UAE companies seek to enhance energy, defense, new industry ties
-
(LEAD) Gov't mulls compensating forced labor victims via public foundation despite victims' opposition
-
Appellate court orders additional compensation for families of 2014 ferry disaster victims
-
S. Korea to determine when to lift indoor mask mandate this week
-
Military resumes search for drone after its flight near THAAD base
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter achieves supersonic speeds: arms agency
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to 13-week low; gov't to discuss lifting indoor mask mandate
-
S. Korea identifies remains of 2 more Korean War troops