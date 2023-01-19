N. Korea convenes key parliamentary meeting without leader Kim's attendance

SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has convened a two-day parliamentary session in Pyongyang to discuss budgetary and other issues, its state media reported Thursday.

The rubber-stamp Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) meeting was held on Tuesday and Wednesday, attended by senior ruling party and Cabinet officials, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The North's leader Kim Jong-un did not attend the meeting.

"(The participants) assessed and reviewed their achievements and mistakes from last year in their respective fields from a critical perspective and discussed measures to ensure... the stable development of the economy," the KCNA said.

The SPA is the highest organ of power under the North's constitution, although it rubber-stamps decisions by the ruling party.

