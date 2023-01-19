Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:00 January 19, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 19.

Korean-language dailies
-- Intelligence agency, tracking spies, raids KCTU (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 130,000 young people in Seoul opt for isolation, seclusion (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'KCTU's key members attempt to run anti-government entity upon N.K. order' (Donga Ilbo)
-- 130,000 young people in Seoul lock themselves up (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Massive raid into KCTU and other groups on suspicion of anti-communist law violations (Segye Times)
-- 'KCTU officials have met N. Korean spies multiple times overseas' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- KCTU raided on suspicion of officials' following N.K. instructions (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Spy agency raids KCTU; Yoon gov't begins harsh drive under cloak of public safety (Hankyoreh)
-- Spy agency raids KCTU over officials' alleged contact with N. Korea (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Forced probe into KCTU officials for alleged connection with N. Korea (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Tax collection dwindles amid economic downturn, revenue on verge of running short (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- NIS raids union, alleges security law violations (JoongAng Daily)
-- National Intelligence Service, police raid labor group HQ over alleged spying (Korea Herald)
-- Korean economy to shrink 0.6% in 2023: Nomura (Korea Times)
