BTS' Jin completes basic training in military
SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- Jin, a member of the K-pop superband BTS, has shared his first photos taken after joining the military as he completed five weeks of basic training at a front-line boot camp.
Jin entered the army recruit training center of the 5th Infantry Division in Yeoncheon, 60 kilometers north of Seoul, on Dec. 13 to begin 1 1/2 years of mandatory military service.
"I'm having fun," the 30-year-old wrote on Weverse, an online K-pop fan community platform, Wednesday, sharing selfies and a full-body picture of him in a military uniform for BTS fans. "I'm uploading a picture with permission from the military. You ARMY, always be happy and well," he said, referring to the name of the band's global fan base.
He will continue his remaining period of service as an assistant instructor at the same boot camp. He is set to be discharged on June 12, 2024.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
