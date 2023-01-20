(LEAD) Court issues arrest warrant for ex-Ssangbangwool chief over corruption allegations

(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead; UPDATES with more info in para 2)

SUWON, South Korea, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- A business tycoon who was nabbed in Thailand after months on the run was formally arrested Friday over high-profile corruption allegations.

The Suwon District Court issued an arrest warrant for Kim Seong-tae, former chairman of underwear maker Ssangbangwool Group. He is facing multiple charges, including embezzlement, bribery and the illegal transfer of cash to North Korea.

Prosecutors, however, have not yet charged Kim over allegedly paying attorney expenses by proxy for opposition leader Lee Jae-myung.

Roughly eight months after he fled the country amid investigations, Kim was apprehended by Thai police and returned home Tuesday.

Kim has been long sought by prosecutors as a key suspect in a number of high-profile corruption investigations, including an alleged connection to Lee.

Allegations rose that Ssangbangwool Group paid attorney fees when Lee was standing trial for an election law violation in 2018 when he was the governor of Gyeonggi Province. Several large law firms were appointed at the time, and Lee was eventually acquitted.

Both Kim and Lee have denied the allegations, saying they are not acquainted.

Kim resigned as group chair in 2021 but has allegedly remained in charge of major decision-making at the group.



Kim Seong-tae (2nd from L), former chairman of underwear maker Ssangbangwool Group, is surrounded by prosecution investigators and reporters after arriving at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, from Thailand on Jan. 17, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

