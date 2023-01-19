Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:03 January 19, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 05/-5 Sunny 60

Incheon 05/-3 Sunny 60

Suwon 05/-6 Sunny 60

Cheongju 05/-5 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 06/-5 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 02/-11 Sunny 70

Gangneung 07/-3 Sunny 30

Jeonju 06/-4 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 07/-3 Cloudy 30

Jeju 09/04 Cloudy 30

Daegu 06/-4 Cloudy 30

Busan 08/-1 Cloudy 20

