Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:03 January 19, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 05/-5 Sunny 60
Incheon 05/-3 Sunny 60
Suwon 05/-6 Sunny 60
Cheongju 05/-5 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 06/-5 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 02/-11 Sunny 70
Gangneung 07/-3 Sunny 30
Jeonju 06/-4 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 07/-3 Cloudy 30
Jeju 09/04 Cloudy 30
Daegu 06/-4 Cloudy 30
Busan 08/-1 Cloudy 20
(END)
