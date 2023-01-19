Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korea Aerospace partners with U.S. firm for eVTOL development

All News 10:27 January 19, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- Korea Aerospace Industries Co. (KAI), the country's sole aircraft manufacturer, said Thursday it has partnered with a U.S. firm to develop an unmanned electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

KAI has signed a memorandum of agreement with Northrop Grumman Corp. for technology cooperation in the unmanned eVTOL business, the company said in a statement.

They plan to develop the unmanned eVTOL aircraft for South Korean Navy destroyers and coast guard ships, it said.

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#KAI-eVOTL partnership
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!