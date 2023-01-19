Korea Aerospace partners with U.S. firm for eVTOL development

SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- Korea Aerospace Industries Co. (KAI), the country's sole aircraft manufacturer, said Thursday it has partnered with a U.S. firm to develop an unmanned electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

KAI has signed a memorandum of agreement with Northrop Grumman Corp. for technology cooperation in the unmanned eVTOL business, the company said in a statement.

They plan to develop the unmanned eVTOL aircraft for South Korean Navy destroyers and coast guard ships, it said.

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr

(END)