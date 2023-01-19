SK On teams up with U.S. graphite processor to develop battery-grade anode materials
By Kim Seung-yeon
SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean battery maker SK On Co. said Thursday it has joined hands with a U.S. company to jointly develop natural graphite anode materials used in electric vehicle (EV) batteries, in the latest move to diversify the supply of key battery components.
Under the joint development agreement recently signed with Urbix Inc., the two companies will work together to develop anode materials tailored for SK On batteries, SK On said.
Urbix, established in 2014, specializes in processing natural graphite for battery anodes with environmentally responsible solutions.
Anode is one of the key components for EV batteries that determines the battery life span, charging speed and energy density. The anode material stores the energy from the cathode, in charge of generating the power, and releases it. Graphite is the most widely used ingredient for anodes.
The collaboration will be for two years based on the contract, with the terms subject to an extension upon further discussions.
SK On said it will consider sourcing Urbix's anode materials for its U.S. battery manufacturing facilities upon the successful development of customized anode products.
Based in Arizona, Urbix is building its commercial scale plant to produce 1,000 tons a year, with a plan to expand the production capacity to 28,500 tons annually by 2025.
SK On, the battery-making arm under South Korea's SK Group, is seeking to broaden its supply chain for key battery materials as a way to reduce the dependency on China and respond to a new U.S. law requiring the battery content to consist of locally produced minerals.
SK On has clinched supply deals with Chile's SQM and two Australian companies for the sourcing of lithium.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader claims innocence but agrees to comply with summons for questioning
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader Lee lashes out at gov't, calls for talks with Yoon
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader Lee lashes out at gov't, calls for talks with Yoon
-
N. Korean nuclear test inevitable, China unwilling and unable to help: Victor Cha
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader raps Yoon over remarks on Iran
-
(LEAD) Yoon meets with S. Korean troops of Akh unit in UAE
-
(LEAD) S. Korean, UAE companies seek to enhance energy, defense, new industry ties
-
(LEAD) Gov't mulls compensating forced labor victims via public foundation despite victims' opposition
-
Appellate court orders additional compensation for families of 2014 ferry disaster victims
-
(LEAD) U.S. remains fully committed to defense of S. Korea with extended deterrence: Pentagon
-
U.S. should prepare for possible deployment of nuclear assets to S. Korea: U.S. think tank
-
S. Korea to determine when to lift indoor mask mandate this week
-
Iranian Embassy in Seoul says it has communicated with S. Korean gov't over Yoon's remark
-
(URGENT) N. Korea holds key parliamentary meeting without leader Kim's attendance: state media
-
(LEAD) Military resumes search for drone after its flight near THAAD base