Home of Hankook Tire's chief raided in embezzlement probe
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors raided the home of Hankook Tire & Technology Co.'s chief and other company places on Thursday as part of their ongoing investigation into embezzlement allegations.
Investigators from the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office seized relevant documents from the home of Chairman Cho Hyun-bum, as well as the headquarters and offices of the nation's leading tiremaker.
Cho is under suspicion of using the company's funds for personal use, such as to purchase luxury vehicles and to repair his home, prosecutors said.
Separately, the prosecution office is also investigating Cho and his family for alleged involvement in unfair business practices among the group's affiliates.
The investigation comes after the antitrust regulator decided to impose a fine on Hankook Tire for allegedly purchasing overpriced tire molds from its affiliate Hankook Precision Works Co.
The Fair Trade Commission alleges the unfair business practice that lasted from 2014 to 2017 was aimed at helping the company solidify its presence in the market.
Prosecutors suspect the unfair profits obtained by Hankook Precision Works eventually were pocketed by Cho.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader claims innocence but agrees to comply with summons for questioning
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader Lee lashes out at gov't, calls for talks with Yoon
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader Lee lashes out at gov't, calls for talks with Yoon
-
N. Korean nuclear test inevitable, China unwilling and unable to help: Victor Cha
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader raps Yoon over remarks on Iran
-
(LEAD) Yoon meets with S. Korean troops of Akh unit in UAE
-
(LEAD) S. Korean, UAE companies seek to enhance energy, defense, new industry ties
-
(LEAD) Gov't mulls compensating forced labor victims via public foundation despite victims' opposition
-
Appellate court orders additional compensation for families of 2014 ferry disaster victims
-
(LEAD) U.S. remains fully committed to defense of S. Korea with extended deterrence: Pentagon
-
U.S. should prepare for possible deployment of nuclear assets to S. Korea: U.S. think tank
-
S. Korea to determine when to lift indoor mask mandate this week
-
Iranian Embassy in Seoul says it has communicated with S. Korean gov't over Yoon's remark
-
(URGENT) N. Korea holds key parliamentary meeting without leader Kim's attendance: state media
-
(LEAD) Military resumes search for drone after its flight near THAAD base