PM vows to push for measures to improve port operations with technology

SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Thursday the government will push for measures to develop technologies that make port operations smarter and more efficient.

"The competitiveness of our shipbuilding industry is of the highest level in the world, but the capabilities of the port industry are insufficient," Han told a meeting with relevant ministers.

The government will promote investments in research and development and foster relevant companies, in order to achieve a goal of acquiring the world's best port technology by 2030, Han said.

Han said the government will also help companies make inroads into the global port market.

As the Lunar New Year holiday begins later this week, Han called for measures to ensure public safety.

"Each ministry should take special care to ensure that the public can have a comfortable and safe Lunar New Year holiday," Han said.



Prime Minister Han Duck-soo presides over a coordination meeting with related ministers to discuss key state affairs at the government complex in Seoul on Jan. 19, 2023. (Yonhap)

