SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.

Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)

1-W 3.50 3.50

1-M 3.52 3.54

2-M 3.57 3.59

3-M 3.64 3.68

6-M 3.78 3.83

12-M 3.81 3.86



