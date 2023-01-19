Seoul shares turn higher in late morning trade on foreign buying

SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks turned higher late Thursday morning after getting off to a weak start, buoyed by foreign buying.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index had added 4.3 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,372.62 as of 11:20 a.m.

Foreigners had bought about a net 247 billion won (US$199.2 million) worth of local stocks, extending its buying streak to the seventh consecutive session.

Top-cap Samsung Electronics advanced more than 1 percent. Home appliance maker LG Electronics rose 1.3 percent.

Bio shares were also bullish. Samsung Biologics climbed about 0.8 percent, and Celltrion was also up 0.3 percent.

Major auto and financial shares lost ground, with No. 1 player Hyundai Motor shedding 0.6 percent and its auto parts-making affiliate Hyundai Mobis falling 0.5 percent.

Leading banking firm KB Financial sank 1.7 percent.

The local currency had been changing hands at 1,241.50 won against the greenback as of 11:20 a.m., down 4.1 won from Wednesday's close.

elly@yna.co.kr

(END)