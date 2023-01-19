Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai E&C shifts to loss in Q4

14:02 January 19, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 157.8 billion won (US$127.8 million), swinging from a profit of 126.6 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 81.4 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 191.3 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 17.4 percent to 6.08 trillion won.
