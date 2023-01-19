Hyundai E&C 2022 net income down 12.5 pct to 485 bln won

SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. on Thursday reported its 2022 net income of 485 billion won (US$392.6 million), down 12.5 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 582 billion won, down 22.8 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 17.6 percent to 21.23 trillion won.

