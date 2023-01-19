Delinquency ratio on bank loans inch up in Nov. amid high interest rates
SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- The delinquency ratio on loans extended by banks in South Korea inched up in November amid increased debt burden from rising interest rates, data showed Thursday.
The delinquency ratio on banks' won-denominated loans had stood at 0.27 percent as of end-November, up 0.02 percentage point from a month earlier, according to the preliminary data from the Financial Supervisory Service.
From a year earlier, the figure was also up 0.01 percentage point.
The ratio reflected loans overdue by at least one month in principal and interest payment.
The rise came as borrowing costs have been on the rise from the central bank's interest rate hikes to bring inflation down.
The ratio for corporate loans rose 0.03 percentage point to 0.29 percent, while the figure for households increased 0.02 percentage point to 0.24 percent, the data showed.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader claims innocence but agrees to comply with summons for questioning
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader Lee lashes out at gov't, calls for talks with Yoon
-
N. Korean nuclear test inevitable, China unwilling and unable to help: Victor Cha
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader raps Yoon over remarks on Iran
-
PPP supporters pick Kim as favorite for party leader
-
(LEAD) Yoon meets with S. Korean troops of Akh unit in UAE
-
(LEAD) S. Korean, UAE companies seek to enhance energy, defense, new industry ties
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader claims innocence but agrees to comply with summons for questioning
-
Appellate court orders additional compensation for families of 2014 ferry disaster victims
-
(LEAD) U.S. remains fully committed to defense of S. Korea with extended deterrence: Pentagon
-
U.S. should prepare for possible deployment of nuclear assets to S. Korea: U.S. think tank
-
S. Korea to determine when to lift indoor mask mandate this week
-
Iranian Embassy in Seoul says it has communicated with S. Korean gov't over Yoon's remark
-
(URGENT) N. Korea holds key parliamentary meeting without leader Kim's attendance: state media
-
American brought back to S. Korea for probe over graffiti on subway trains