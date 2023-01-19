KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
NHIS 9,450 UP 100
DB INSURANCE 69,000 UP 1,400
SLCORP 24,200 DN 850
Yuhan 53,000 0
DongwonInd 47,650 DN 300
SamsungElec 61,500 UP 1,100
Boryung 9,630 UP 130
LOTTE Fine Chem 55,900 DN 800
Shinsegae 236,000 UP 500
Nongshim 349,000 UP 6,000
SGBC 45,300 DN 250
HYUNDAI STEEL 34,300 0
Daesang 21,150 UP 100
SKNetworks 3,945 UP 5
ORION Holdings 15,250 UP 300
GCH Corp 16,650 UP 50
LotteChilsung 166,500 UP 2,500
HyundaiMtr 164,000 DN 500
AmoreG 37,900 UP 300
Hyosung 68,800 DN 200
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,030 UP 70
POSCO Holdings 300,500 UP 500
LOTTE 33,250 UP 150
KCC 222,000 DN 1,000
SKBP 72,200 DN 200
Daewoong 20,000 UP 800
TaekwangInd 722,000 DN 3,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,630 UP 30
KAL 24,700 DN 50
LG Corp. 82,300 UP 1,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 184,500 DN 9,500
SamsungF&MIns 207,500 UP 4,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,400 DN 150
Kogas 34,000 UP 900
Hanwha 27,600 DN 100
DB HiTek 43,850 UP 1,100
CJ 87,400 UP 1,900
TaihanElecWire 1,545 0
LX INT 33,750 UP 350
Hyundai M&F INS 32,250 UP 900
