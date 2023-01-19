SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



NHIS 9,450 UP 100

DB INSURANCE 69,000 UP 1,400

SLCORP 24,200 DN 850

Yuhan 53,000 0

DongwonInd 47,650 DN 300

SamsungElec 61,500 UP 1,100

Boryung 9,630 UP 130

LOTTE Fine Chem 55,900 DN 800

Shinsegae 236,000 UP 500

Nongshim 349,000 UP 6,000

SGBC 45,300 DN 250

HYUNDAI STEEL 34,300 0

Daesang 21,150 UP 100

SKNetworks 3,945 UP 5

ORION Holdings 15,250 UP 300

GCH Corp 16,650 UP 50

LotteChilsung 166,500 UP 2,500

HyundaiMtr 164,000 DN 500

AmoreG 37,900 UP 300

Hyosung 68,800 DN 200

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,030 UP 70

POSCO Holdings 300,500 UP 500

LOTTE 33,250 UP 150

KCC 222,000 DN 1,000

SKBP 72,200 DN 200

Daewoong 20,000 UP 800

TaekwangInd 722,000 DN 3,000

SSANGYONGCNE 5,630 UP 30

KAL 24,700 DN 50

LG Corp. 82,300 UP 1,000

POSCO CHEMICAL 184,500 DN 9,500

SamsungF&MIns 207,500 UP 4,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,400 DN 150

Kogas 34,000 UP 900

Hanwha 27,600 DN 100

DB HiTek 43,850 UP 1,100

CJ 87,400 UP 1,900

TaihanElecWire 1,545 0

LX INT 33,750 UP 350

Hyundai M&F INS 32,250 UP 900

(MORE)