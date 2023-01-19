KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
DongkukStlMill 13,350 DN 350
Meritz Insurance 56,200 UP 900
HANILCMT 11,200 0
HITEJINRO 25,450 UP 200
CJ LOGISTICS 93,000 DN 500
DOOSAN 89,100 UP 1,300
DL 61,600 UP 300
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,600 DN 50
KIA CORP. 64,300 DN 400
SK hynix 85,500 UP 400
Youngpoong 628,000 DN 6,000
HyundaiEng&Const 36,000 DN 350
CUCKOO HOMESYS 29,450 UP 250
SamsungElecMech 152,000 0
Hanssem 51,900 UP 700
F&F 141,500 UP 500
KSOE 75,200 DN 100
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 45,750 DN 300
MS IND 15,600 DN 150
OCI 88,600 UP 1,600
LS ELECTRIC 51,200 UP 200
KorZinc 555,000 UP 8,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,090 DN 20
HyundaiMipoDock 76,200 DN 1,100
IS DONGSEO 34,100 DN 150
S-Oil 88,000 UP 3,800
LG Innotek 277,000 DN 6,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 185,000 DN 2,000
HMM 21,350 DN 150
HYUNDAI WIA 51,900 DN 900
KUMHOTIRE 2,890 DN 35
SAMSUNG SDS 123,500 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 46,300 DN 300
GS 45,350 UP 700
LIG Nex1 77,600 DN 200
Fila Holdings 35,200 UP 50
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 182,500 UP 3,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 50,800 DN 300
HANWHA LIFE 2,970 UP 50
AMOREPACIFIC 147,000 UP 3,500

