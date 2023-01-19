KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
FOOSUNG 11,950 DN 100
LS 68,500 UP 1,100
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES107500 DN1000
GC Corp 130,000 0
GS E&C 22,800 0
GS Retail 28,800 UP 400
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,910 UP 30
SKC 92,300 DN 2,200
Ottogi 463,000 UP 8,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 610,000 DN 3,000
MERITZ SECU 6,990 UP 70
KPIC 177,000 DN 7,000
HtlShilla 83,500 UP 900
Hanmi Science 30,150 UP 50
S-1 58,600 UP 600
KumhoPetrochem 148,500 UP 2,000
SamsungSecu 35,550 UP 500
DWS 41,000 UP 300
ZINUS 38,500 DN 800
Mobis 208,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 75,500 DN 1,700
KEPCO 20,300 UP 150
Hanchem 201,000 UP 2,000
KG DONGBU STL 8,120 UP 50
SKTelecom 47,450 UP 200
HyundaiElev 29,900 UP 450
Hanon Systems 8,690 DN 50
SK 193,000 UP 1,000
ShinpoongPharm 20,650 0
Handsome 27,000 UP 400
ILJIN MATERIALS 58,400 DN 1,100
Asiana Airlines 15,450 UP 50
COWAY 55,900 UP 600
LOTTE SHOPPING 101,500 DN 500
IBK 10,500 0
DONGSUH 19,750 0
SamsungEng 23,950 DN 100
SAMSUNG C&T 119,000 UP 500
PanOcean 5,990 DN 110
SAMSUNG CARD 30,400 UP 100
