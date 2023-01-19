KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
CheilWorldwide 22,550 UP 400
LOTTE CONF 118,000 0
KT 36,050 UP 1,150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL24500 UP250
LOTTE TOUR 14,450 UP 100
LG Uplus 11,400 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 72,000 UP 300
KT&G 94,100 UP 2,000
Doosan Enerbility 16,100 UP 100
Doosanfc 33,050 UP 350
LG Display 13,300 UP 100
Kangwonland 23,700 UP 200
NAVER 196,000 UP 500
Kakao 60,800 DN 800
NCsoft 469,000 DN 5,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 64,300 UP 300
COSMAX 78,700 UP 2,500
KIWOOM 99,700 UP 600
DSME 19,250 DN 200
HDSINFRA 7,480 DN 70
DWEC 4,465 0
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,550 UP 1,100
CJ CheilJedang 345,000 UP 2,000
KEPCO KPS 33,900 UP 450
LG H&H 766,000 UP 9,000
LGCHEM 621,000 UP 8,000
KEPCO E&C 60,700 UP 700
ShinhanGroup 42,450 DN 250
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 55,000 UP 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 26,300 DN 400
LGELECTRONICS 96,300 UP 1,100
Celltrion 164,000 0
TKG Huchems 19,850 UP 250
DAEWOONG PHARM 150,000 UP 10,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 64,300 UP 1,000
KIH 61,700 UP 1,100
SK Innovation 154,500 UP 500
POONGSAN 34,550 UP 150
KBFinancialGroup 57,200 DN 1,300
Hansae 16,300 DN 50
(MORE)
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader claims innocence but agrees to comply with summons for questioning
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader Lee lashes out at gov't, calls for talks with Yoon
-
N. Korean nuclear test inevitable, China unwilling and unable to help: Victor Cha
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader raps Yoon over remarks on Iran
-
PPP supporters pick Kim as favorite for party leader
-
(LEAD) Yoon meets with S. Korean troops of Akh unit in UAE
-
(LEAD) S. Korean, UAE companies seek to enhance energy, defense, new industry ties
-
-
(LEAD) U.S. remains fully committed to defense of S. Korea with extended deterrence: Pentagon
-
-
U.S. should prepare for possible deployment of nuclear assets to S. Korea: U.S. think tank
-
Iranian Embassy in Seoul says it has communicated with S. Korean gov't over Yoon's remark
-
S. Korea to determine when to lift indoor mask mandate this week
-
(URGENT) N. Korea holds key parliamentary meeting without leader Kim's attendance: state media
-
American brought back to S. Korea for probe over graffiti on subway trains