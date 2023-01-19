KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Youngone Corp 43,200 DN 800
CSWIND 68,000 DN 2,800
GKL 19,900 UP 200
KOLON IND 44,100 DN 950
HanmiPharm 256,500 0
SD Biosensor 29,600 UP 500
Meritz Financial 48,200 UP 1,100
BNK Financial Group 7,080 DN 40
emart 106,000 UP 3,000
HDC-OP 10,600 UP 100
HYOSUNG TNC 396,000 DN 9,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 374,500 DN 1,000
SKBS 77,200 DN 400
WooriFinancialGroup 12,500 DN 300
KakaoBank 27,200 DN 350
HYBE 188,000 UP 9,000
SK ie technology 61,000 DN 900
LG Energy Solution 456,000 DN 2,000
DL E&C 36,600 UP 700
kakaopay 64,100 DN 1,000
K Car 12,900 UP 200
SKSQUARE 35,300 DN 200
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY330 50 DN200
KOLMAR KOREA 44,350 UP 900
PIAM 31,700 UP 450
HANJINKAL 40,650 DN 200
CHONGKUNDANG 83,000 UP 300
DoubleUGames 49,750 UP 950
HL MANDO 42,950 DN 600
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 801,000 UP 8,000
Doosan Bobcat 34,750 DN 550
H.S.ENTERPRISE 10,200 DN 150
Netmarble 57,300 DN 100
KRAFTON 172,500 UP 1,500
HD HYUNDAI 62,500 UP 2,200
ORION 121,500 0
ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,400 UP 250
HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,250 DN 50
BGF Retail 192,500 0
SKCHEM 80,500 DN 500
(END)
