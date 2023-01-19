Youngone Corp 43,200 DN 800

CSWIND 68,000 DN 2,800

GKL 19,900 UP 200

KOLON IND 44,100 DN 950

HanmiPharm 256,500 0

SD Biosensor 29,600 UP 500

Meritz Financial 48,200 UP 1,100

BNK Financial Group 7,080 DN 40

emart 106,000 UP 3,000

HDC-OP 10,600 UP 100

HYOSUNG TNC 396,000 DN 9,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 374,500 DN 1,000

SKBS 77,200 DN 400

WooriFinancialGroup 12,500 DN 300

KakaoBank 27,200 DN 350

HYBE 188,000 UP 9,000

SK ie technology 61,000 DN 900

LG Energy Solution 456,000 DN 2,000

DL E&C 36,600 UP 700

kakaopay 64,100 DN 1,000

K Car 12,900 UP 200

SKSQUARE 35,300 DN 200

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY330 50 DN200

KOLMAR KOREA 44,350 UP 900

PIAM 31,700 UP 450

HANJINKAL 40,650 DN 200

CHONGKUNDANG 83,000 UP 300

DoubleUGames 49,750 UP 950

HL MANDO 42,950 DN 600

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 801,000 UP 8,000

Doosan Bobcat 34,750 DN 550

H.S.ENTERPRISE 10,200 DN 150

Netmarble 57,300 DN 100

KRAFTON 172,500 UP 1,500

HD HYUNDAI 62,500 UP 2,200

ORION 121,500 0

ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,400 UP 250

HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,250 DN 50

BGF Retail 192,500 0

SKCHEM 80,500 DN 500

(END)