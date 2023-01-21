Museum displays new videos celebrating Korean history on exterior wall
SEOUL, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- The National Museum of Korean Contemporary History has recently changed the media art works being displayed on the exterior wall of its building to ones highlighting the history and the country's national heroes using new technologies.
One of the two 3D effect videos unveiled Monday shows important moments in the years leading up to the establishment of the South Korean government in 1948, and the other presents six major items in the museum's collection.
The first video is composed of historical scenes, such as Korea's nationwide uprising against Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule in 1919, activities of the provisional Korean government in exile in Shanghai, the country's liberation in 1945 and the establishment of the South Korean government in 1948 as well as two of the most respected Korean independence fighters, Ahn Jung-geun (1879-1910) and Yu Gwan-sun (1902-20).
"We used pictures of major historical events and figures befitting each subject. We also placed a 3D film made of the historical scenes on the right side of the video so people can understand how the South Korean government was established at a single glance," a museum official said.
The second video was made to better introduce six major items on display at the museum.
They include the first score of the Korean national anthem, written in 1902; Taegeukgi, the Korean national flag, thought to have been used by the Korean provisional legislative body in exile in Shanghai; Korea's first homemade television, Goldstar VD-191; and the torch of the 1988 Seoul Olympics, the second summer Olympic Games held in Asia by that time and the first held in South Korea.
The videos are played twice every hour from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
