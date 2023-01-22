300 won in cashable points to be provided for every cafe beverage bought in reusable cups
SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- Consumers will be given 300 won (US$0.24) in cashable points for every beverage they buy in a reusable cup at cafes, the environment ministry said Sunday, in a new waste-reduction program.
Under the program, the 300-won "carbon neutrality" points will be paid when consumers buy a beverage either in their personal tumbler or when they return takeaway reusable cups provided by cafes.
The benefit is available at stores of four participating cafe chains -- Starbucks, Paul Bassett, the Venti and Mega MGC Coffee -- and the points earned can be turned into cash or spent at the cafes.
The maximum carbon neutrality points payable per month is 70,000 won and those wishing to join the program are required to sign up at its homepage at cpoint.or.kr/netzero.
Under the program, up to 2,000 won worth of points will also be paid upon a range of eco-friendly consumption, such as purchases of food in personal containers, renting emission-free vehicles or returning used mobile phones, the ministry said.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jin completes basic training in military
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader claims innocence but agrees to comply with summons for questioning
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader raps Yoon over remarks on Iran
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader claims innocence but agrees to comply with summons for questioning
-
(LEAD) Yoon meets with S. Korean troops of Akh unit in UAE
-
(LEAD) S. Korean, UAE companies seek to enhance energy, defense, new industry ties
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter achieves supersonic speeds: arms agency
-
Yoon, first lady offer Lunar New Year greetings
-
Iconic S. Korean actress Yun Jung-hee dies in Paris
-
(LEAD) N. Korea continues to provide ammunition to Russia in violation of UNSC sanctions: White House
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
More than 610,000 people forecast to use Incheon airport during Lunar New Year holiday