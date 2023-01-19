Yoon sends condolence letter to Nepalese prime minister over jet crash
SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol has sent a letter of condolence to Nepal's prime minister over a fatal jet crash that left over 70 passengers dead, including two South Koreans, earlier this week, according to a Seoul foreign ministry official Thursday.
According to the official, the letter was delivered to Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal on Wednesday to offer condolences to the bereaved families on behalf of South Korea's government and its people.
In the letter, Yoon also asked for Nepal's cooperation on the return of the remains of the two Korean victims, a father and a son, of the accident, the official added.
