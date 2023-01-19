Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon sends condolence letter to Nepalese prime minister over jet crash

All News 16:47 January 19, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol has sent a letter of condolence to Nepal's prime minister over a fatal jet crash that left over 70 passengers dead, including two South Koreans, earlier this week, according to a Seoul foreign ministry official Thursday.

According to the official, the letter was delivered to Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal on Wednesday to offer condolences to the bereaved families on behalf of South Korea's government and its people.

In the letter, Yoon also asked for Nepal's cooperation on the return of the remains of the two Korean victims, a father and a son, of the accident, the official added.

This EPA photo shows rescue teams working at the wreckage of a Yeti Airlines ATR72 aircraft after it crashed in Pokhara, Nepal, on Jan. 15, 2023. (Yonhap)

