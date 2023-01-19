S. Korean Bond Yields on Jan. 19, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.532 3.572 -4.0
2-year TB 3.340 3.434 -9.4
3-year TB 3.248 3.390 -14.2
10-year TB 3.222 3.337 -11.5
2-year MSB 3.344 3.415 -7.1
3-year CB (AA-) 4.403 4.560 -15.7
91-day CD 3.680 3.700 -2.0
