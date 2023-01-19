'Decision to Leave' gets two nominations at British Academy Film Awards
SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- Park Chan-wook's Cannes-winning romantic thriller "Decision to Leave" has been nominated in two categories at this year's British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards.
In the nominations for the upcoming 2023 BAFTA Film Awards announced Thursday, the film was listed in the categories of best director and the best film not in the English language.
This year's BAFTA awards are slated for Feb. 19.
The film, starring Korean actor Park Hae-il and Chinese actress Tang Wei, tells the story of a detective who suspects a mysterious Chinese widow is the culprit of a murder case and later falls in love with her after days of a stakeout and interrogations.
It brought home the Best Director prize at this year's Cannes Film Festival and has been chosen as South Korea's entry for the best international feature film category of the 95th Academy Awards slated for March.
Park won the best non-English language film award at BAFTA in 2018 with the erotic psychological thriller "The Handmaiden."
In 2020, Bong Joon-ho, another internationally acclaimed South Korean filmmaker, won two trophies, for best non-English language film and original screenplay, at the BAFTA awards with Oscar-winning film "Parasite."
In 2021, veteran actress Youn Yuh-jung became the first South Korean to win best supporting actress at the BAFTA awards for her role in the immigration film "Minari."
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jin completes basic training in military
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader claims innocence but agrees to comply with summons for questioning
-
N. Korean nuclear test inevitable, China unwilling and unable to help: Victor Cha
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader raps Yoon over remarks on Iran
-
PPP supporters pick Kim as favorite for party leader
-
(LEAD) Yoon meets with S. Korean troops of Akh unit in UAE
-
(LEAD) S. Korean, UAE companies seek to enhance energy, defense, new industry ties
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader claims innocence but agrees to comply with summons for questioning
-
(LEAD) U.S. remains fully committed to defense of S. Korea with extended deterrence: Pentagon
-
Police wrap up monthslong probe into Itaewon crush; 23 officials referred to prosecution
-
U.S. should prepare for possible deployment of nuclear assets to S. Korea: U.S. think tank
-
Iranian Embassy in Seoul says it has communicated with S. Korean gov't over Yoon's remark
-
Pentagon requests USFK offer equipment to support Ukraine: official
-
BTS' Jin completes basic training in military
-
(URGENT) N. Korea holds key parliamentary meeting without leader Kim's attendance: state media