U.S. envoy for human trafficking on visit to Seoul: State Dept.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- A senior U.S. diplomat is on a visit to South Korea to discuss ways to prevent human trafficking, the state department said Thursday.

Cindy Dyer, ambassador-at-large to monitor and combat trafficking in persons, began a seven-day trip to Seoul on Tuesday, according to the state department.

"On January 17, Ambassador-at-Large to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons, Cindy Dyer, commenced her first overseas trip, traveling to the Republic of Korea (ROK) January 17-23 and Japan January 24-26," it said in a press release, referring to South Korea by its official name.

"In the Republic of Korea, Ambassador Dyer consulted with government officials on identifying trafficking victims and holding traffickers accountable, and with NGOs working on both protection and prevention," it added.

