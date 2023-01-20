SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 20.



Korean-language dailies

-- Diplomatic row between S. Korea, Iran deepens over Yoon's gaffe (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Microsoft lays off 10,000 employees; U.S. enters recession (Kookmin Daily)

-- Police raid offices of two umbrella labor unions (Donga Ilbo)

-- First Lunar New Year without social distancing rules in three years (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't set to crack down on illegal activities by construction labor unions (Segye Times)

-- Police raid offices of two umbrella labor unions (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Police raid offices of two umbrella labor unions (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Police raid offices of two umbrella labor unions (Hankyoreh)

-- Police raid offices of two umbrella labor unions (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Yoon vows to build more nuclear power plants in Davos speech (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Soaring LNG prices weigh on households' energy bills (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Yoon stresses global solidarity in Davos (JoongAng Daily)

-- A look back on three years of COVID-19 in South Korea (Korea Herald)

-- Diplomatic row deepens over Yoon's 'enemy' remarks (Korea Times)

