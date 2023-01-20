Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 20.
Korean-language dailies
-- Diplomatic row between S. Korea, Iran deepens over Yoon's gaffe (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Microsoft lays off 10,000 employees; U.S. enters recession (Kookmin Daily)
-- Police raid offices of two umbrella labor unions (Donga Ilbo)
-- First Lunar New Year without social distancing rules in three years (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't set to crack down on illegal activities by construction labor unions (Segye Times)
-- Police raid offices of two umbrella labor unions (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Police raid offices of two umbrella labor unions (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Police raid offices of two umbrella labor unions (Hankyoreh)
-- Police raid offices of two umbrella labor unions (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Yoon vows to build more nuclear power plants in Davos speech (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Soaring LNG prices weigh on households' energy bills (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Yoon stresses global solidarity in Davos (JoongAng Daily)
-- A look back on three years of COVID-19 in South Korea (Korea Herald)
-- Diplomatic row deepens over Yoon's 'enemy' remarks (Korea Times)
