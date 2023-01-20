Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:02 January 20, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 20.

Korean-language dailies
-- Diplomatic row between S. Korea, Iran deepens over Yoon's gaffe (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Microsoft lays off 10,000 employees; U.S. enters recession (Kookmin Daily)
-- Police raid offices of two umbrella labor unions (Donga Ilbo)
-- First Lunar New Year without social distancing rules in three years (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't set to crack down on illegal activities by construction labor unions (Segye Times)
-- Police raid offices of two umbrella labor unions (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Police raid offices of two umbrella labor unions (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Police raid offices of two umbrella labor unions (Hankyoreh)
-- Police raid offices of two umbrella labor unions (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Yoon vows to build more nuclear power plants in Davos speech (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Soaring LNG prices weigh on households' energy bills (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Yoon stresses global solidarity in Davos (JoongAng Daily)
-- A look back on three years of COVID-19 in South Korea (Korea Herald)
-- Diplomatic row deepens over Yoon's 'enemy' remarks (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!