About 500 people evacuated after fire in Seoul slum

All News 08:06 January 20, 2023

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- About 500 people were evacuated Friday due to a fire in Guryong Village, the last remaining slum in Seoul, fire authorities said.

The blaze broke out at 6:28 a.m. in the fourth district of the village, located in Seoul's Gangnam Ward, they said.

Currently, there are around 666 households in the village.

The authorities said they are putting forth all-out efforts to contain the fire by dispatching 140 firefighters.

This photo, provided by a reader, shows a fire at Guryong Village, the last remaining slum in Seoul, on Jan. 20, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This photo, provided by a reader, shows a fire at Guryong Village, the last remaining slum in Seoul, on Jan. 20, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

