About 500 people evacuated after fire in Seoul slum
All News 08:06 January 20, 2023
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- About 500 people were evacuated Friday due to a fire in Guryong Village, the last remaining slum in Seoul, fire authorities said.
The blaze broke out at 6:28 a.m. in the fourth district of the village, located in Seoul's Gangnam Ward, they said.
Currently, there are around 666 households in the village.
The authorities said they are putting forth all-out efforts to contain the fire by dispatching 140 firefighters.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
