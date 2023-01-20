(LEAD) About 500 people evacuated after fire rages through slum in Seoul
(ATTN: UPDATES with more info in paras 5-8; AMENDS headline)
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- About 500 people were evacuated from homes Friday due to a fire in Guryong Village, the last remaining slum in Seoul, fire authorities said.
The blaze broke out at 6:28 a.m. in the fourth district of the village, located in Seoul's Gangnam Ward, they said.
Currently, there are around 666 households in the village.
The authorities said they are putting forth all-out efforts to contain the fire by dispatching 140 firefighters.
President Yoon Suk Yeol called for maximum efforts in the mobilization of all available firefighters and equipment to ensure there are no casualties, according to his spokeswoman Kim Eun-hye.
Interior Minister Lee Sang-min also ordered officials to prevent any secondary damage and protect residents living nearby, the ministry said.
The village is located in the southern part of Gangnam Ward, which has the country's most expensive real estate. It was formed in the 1980s, when poor residents of the region were forced to move out of their homes as the city carried out development projects.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jin completes basic training in military
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader claims innocence but agrees to comply with summons for questioning
-
N. Korean nuclear test inevitable, China unwilling and unable to help: Victor Cha
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader raps Yoon over remarks on Iran
-
PPP supporters pick Kim as favorite for party leader
-
(LEAD) Yoon meets with S. Korean troops of Akh unit in UAE
-
(LEAD) S. Korean, UAE companies seek to enhance energy, defense, new industry ties
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader claims innocence but agrees to comply with summons for questioning
-
Police wrap up monthslong probe into Itaewon crush; 23 officials referred to prosecution
-
(LEAD) Police wrap up monthslong probe into Itaewon crush; 23 officials referred to prosecution
-
U.S. should prepare for possible deployment of nuclear assets to S. Korea: U.S. think tank
-
Iranian Embassy in Seoul says it has communicated with S. Korean gov't over Yoon's remark
-
Pentagon requests USFK offer equipment to support Ukraine: official
-
BTS' Jin completes basic training in military
-
American brought back to S. Korea for probe over graffiti on subway trains