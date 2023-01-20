POSCO's typhoon-hit facilities fully restored, production normalized
SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top steelmaker, POSCO, has fully restored its facilities damaged by a September typhoon and its production was put back on track, the steelmaker said Friday.
The superstrong Typhoon Hinnamnor pounded POSCO's steel mill in Pohang, 372 kilometers southeast of Seoul, leading to the suspension of its major facilities.
All three of the company's blast furnaces and 17 steel-processing facilities in Pohang have returned to normal operations.
After the damage, no major supply glitches were reported, but the steelmaker suffered a massive loss in the wake of recovery work.
POSCO suffered 2.4 trillion won (US$1.89 billion) in lost revenue, which accounted for 2.7 percent of its annual earnings.
In a move to minimize the impact on the steel supply, the company had increased production in its furnaces in the southwestern city of Gwangyang and imported steel products from overseas.
Typhoon Hinnamnor killed more than 10 people and caused severe flooding and damage.
sam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jin completes basic training in military
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader claims innocence but agrees to comply with summons for questioning
-
S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
N. Korean nuclear test inevitable, China unwilling and unable to help: Victor Cha
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader raps Yoon over remarks on Iran
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader claims innocence but agrees to comply with summons for questioning
-
(LEAD) Yoon meets with S. Korean troops of Akh unit in UAE
-
(LEAD) S. Korean, UAE companies seek to enhance energy, defense, new industry ties
-
Defector-turned-lawmaker declares bid for PPP Supreme Council
-
Police wrap up monthslong probe into Itaewon crush; 23 officials referred to prosecution
-
U.S. should prepare for possible deployment of nuclear assets to S. Korea: U.S. think tank
-
Iranian Embassy in Seoul says it has communicated with S. Korean gov't over Yoon's remark
-
Pentagon requests USFK offer equipment to support Ukraine: official
-
S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
American brought back to S. Korea for probe over graffiti on subway trains