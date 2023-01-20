S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Friday that South Korea plans to lift the mask mandate, its last remaining pandemic restriction, for most indoor spaces Jan. 30.
The policy will, however, remain in place at hospitals, pharmacies and public transportation.
The government said earlier it could scrap the indoor mask mandate in phases if at least two of four criteria are met. Those criteria are a downward trend in new infections, a drop in critically ill cases and deaths, strong medical response capabilities and a high vaccination rate among high-risk groups.
