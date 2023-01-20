TWICE to release new English single

SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group TWICE will release a new English-language single titled "Moonlight Sunrise" on Friday, the group's agency, JYP Entertainment, said.

The tune, set to come out at 2 p.m., marks the band's first English song in about one year and three months since "The Feels," which made it to the Billboard Hot 100 main singles chart in 2021.

"Moonlight Sunrise" is a song that highlights TWICE's unique loveliness, and combines a dreamy melody and romantic lyrics.

It will be included on the group's 12th EP, set to be out in March.

The upcoming EP will mark the first whole-group release from TWICE since "Between 1&2," the group's 11th EP, on Aug. 26, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with about 100,000 equivalent album units earned.

The nine-piece group was one of the most-streamed K-pop artists of 2022 on Spotify, the world's largest music streaming platform, across the globe, along with BTS, BLACKPINK, Stray Kids and Seventeen, according to the list announced by the service last month.



K-pop girl group TWICE is seen in a concept photo for its upcoming new English single, "Moonlight Sunrise," provided by JYP Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

