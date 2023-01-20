Number of broiler chickens raised in S. Korea down 5.2 pct in Q4
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- The number of broiler chickens raised in South Korea fell 5.2 percent on-year in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, data showed Friday, amid concerns over the spread of avian influenza.
South Korean farms raised 88.71 million broilers in the fourth quarter of 2022, down 4.89 million from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
The agency said the decrease was blamed on the concerns over avian influenza in some regions, coupled with the rising prices of chicks.
Meanwhile, the number of egg-laying hens rose 2.2 percent over the period to reach 74.18 million, the data showed.
Those of beef cattle came to 3.69 million over the October-December period, up 2.9 percent on-year, the agency added. The figure, however, fell 1.6 percent from the previous quarter on the recent decline in their prices.
The growing production costs also led to a 2.7 percent on-year decrease in the number of milk cows, which reached 390,000.
The number of pigs edged down 0.8 percent on-year to 11.2 million in the fourth quarter, the data showed.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jin completes basic training in military
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader claims innocence but agrees to comply with summons for questioning
-
S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
N. Korean nuclear test inevitable, China unwilling and unable to help: Victor Cha
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader raps Yoon over remarks on Iran
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader claims innocence but agrees to comply with summons for questioning
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
(LEAD) Yoon meets with S. Korean troops of Akh unit in UAE
-
(LEAD) S. Korean, UAE companies seek to enhance energy, defense, new industry ties
-
Defector-turned-lawmaker declares bid for PPP Supreme Council
-
U.S. should prepare for possible deployment of nuclear assets to S. Korea: U.S. think tank
-
S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
Iranian Embassy in Seoul says it has communicated with S. Korean gov't over Yoon's remark
-
Pentagon requests USFK offer equipment to support Ukraine: official
-
(LEAD) About 500 people evacuated after fire rages through slum in Seoul