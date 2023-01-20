Iconic S. Korean actress Yun Jung-hee dies in Paris
SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- Iconic South Korean actress Yun Jung-hee, who had long suffered Alzheimer's disease, has died in France at the age of 79.
She died in Paris on Thursday (local time), according to officials in the movie industry.
Born in 1944 in the southeastern port city of Busan, Yun rose to stardom with her debut film, "Sorrowful Youth" (1967), which she was cast for through an audition while attending Chosun University.
She starred in a number of movies from the 1960s to 1980s and clinched various awards. She is best known for "Mist" (1967), "Longing in Every Heart" (1967), "An Old Potter" (1969) and "A Shaman's Story" (1972).
Following "Manbubang" (1994), she moved to France with her family.
Yun returned to the big screen in 2010 to join Lee Chang-dong's award-winning film "Poetry," which follows a woman in her 60s who develops a belated interest in poetry.
It was Yun's first role in a film in 16 years, and she grabbed the best actress honors at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards, an Australian film and culture award ceremony, and the Daejong Film Awards, South Korea's oldest film awards. She practically suspended her acting career after the film.
She is survived by renowned pianist Paik Kun-woo and a daughter.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
