KFA names new members to committee on nat'l team coach selection
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean football federation announced Friday it has named six new members to a committee tasked with finding the new head coach for the men's national team.
Incheon United head coach Jo Sung-hwan and Gwangju FC head coach Lee Jung-hyo were among six new members of the National Team Committee at the Korea Football Association (KFA), headed by Michael Muller.
Jo and Lee are joined by Cheongju FC head coach Choi Yoon-gyun, K League technical director Park Tae-ha, Hanyang University head coach Jeong Jae-kwon and Inha University professor Kwak Hyo-bum.
The National Team Committee is responsible for appointing the new bench boss for the men's team, a position left vacant following the recent departure of Paulo Bento.
Bento's contract expired after South Korea's elimination in the round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last month. Bento was in charge for four years and four months, making him the longest serving head coach in South Korean national team history. The KFA had offered him a new deal that would keep him through the next Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup, whereas Bento sought another four-year contract that would have had him coach South Korea at the 2026 World Cup, too.
At a press conference last week, Muller said he was keeping all options open in his search.
The KFA said the new committee will hold its first virtual meeting next Wednesday.
The national federation has previously said its goal is to name the new coach by February.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jin completes basic training in military
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader claims innocence but agrees to comply with summons for questioning
-
S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
N. Korean nuclear test inevitable, China unwilling and unable to help: Victor Cha
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader raps Yoon over remarks on Iran
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader claims innocence but agrees to comply with summons for questioning
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
(LEAD) Yoon meets with S. Korean troops of Akh unit in UAE
-
(LEAD) S. Korean, UAE companies seek to enhance energy, defense, new industry ties
-
Defector-turned-lawmaker declares bid for PPP Supreme Council
-
U.S. should prepare for possible deployment of nuclear assets to S. Korea: U.S. think tank
-
S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
Iranian Embassy in Seoul says it has communicated with S. Korean gov't over Yoon's remark
-
Pentagon requests USFK offer equipment to support Ukraine: official
-
(LEAD) About 500 people evacuated after fire rages through slum in Seoul