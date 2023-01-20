SK chief meets leaders of Serbia, Montenegro at Davos forum

By Kim Seung-yeon

SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- The chief of energy-to-telecom conglomerate SK Group has met with the leaders of Serbia and Montenegro in Switzerland, and discussed ways to reinforce cooperation in such areas as global supply chains, South Korea's third-largest conglomerate said Friday.

During the meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on the margins of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Wednesday (local time), SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won highlighted that the two countries can explore many possibilities to promote the business relationship, citing South Korea's strengths in electric vehicles (EV), EV batteries, digital transformation and bio.

Chey, who doubles as the head of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, also called for the need to boost exchanges between the business lobbies of the two countries to help facilitate business opportunities.

Vucic, in response, agreed to find areas the two countries can cooperate on, adding that Serbia has favorable business conditions for foreign investors, in terms of taxation, marine transport and others, according to SK.

Chey also met with Montenegro's President Milo Djukanovic during the WEF Korea Night 2023, an event organized by the KCCI on the same day, to campaign for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southeastern city of Busan.

Chey used the occasion to make his pitch for the bid and asked the foreign leaders attending the event to support the move, including the two presidents of the Balkan states, according to SK.



