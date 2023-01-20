Incheon United sign veteran midfielder Sin Jin-ho
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- Incheon United announced Friday they have acquired veteran midfielder Sin Jin-ho, further bolstering their squad for their debut in the top continental club tournament in 2023.
Incheon said Sin, 34, agreed to a three-year deal that will keep him in the western city through 2025.
Sin made his K League 1 debut with Pohang Steelers in 2011 and later spent time in Qatar. He returned to the South Korean league in 2015, playing for FC Seoul, Ulsan Hyundai FC and again with Pohang.
Last year, Sin was named to the year-end K League 1 Best XI team after scoring four goals and setting up 10 others in 32 matches.
The playmaker earlier captained Ulsan to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League in 2020 and won the FA Cup with Pohang in 2012.
Incheon, after ranking fourth in the top South Korean league last year, earned their first ticket to the AFC Champions League for this season.
Sin will join Incheon at their offseason training site in Thailand after undergoing a medical test, the team added.
