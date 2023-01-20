Documentary following BTS' J-Hope's creation of 1st album to be released next month

SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- A behind-the-scenes documentary about the creation of BTS star J-Hope's solo debut album, "Jack in the Box," will be released on Feb. 17, his agency said Friday.

According to Big Hit Music, the documentary film produced by Hybe follows about 200 days spent by the rapper-dancer to make the album and perform as the closer of the 2022 Lollapalooza festival in Chicago. He became the first Korean act to headline a major U.S. music event there.

Hybe is a leading entertainment company that has several K-pop labels, including Big Hit Music, under its wing.

The film, "J-Hope in the Box," will be made available simultaneously on Weverse, an online K-pop fan community platform, and Disney+, a global streaming service.

"Jack in the Box" topped iTunes Top Albums charts in 49 territories around the world upon its release in July and ranked as the ninth best album of 2022 by U.S. music magazine Rolling Stone.

This image provided by Big Hit Music is a promotional poster for "J-Hope in the Box," a documentary film showcasing the creation of his first solo album. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshim@yna.co.kr

(END)