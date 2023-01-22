40 pct of conglomerates plan to reduce investment in 2023: survey

SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- More than four out of 10 South Korean conglomerates plan to cut back on their investment both at home and abroad this year amid a global economic slowdown and worsening market conditions, a survey by the state-run trade agency has showed.

According to the recent survey by the Korea International Trade Association (KITA), 47 percent of 1,327 companies having overseas sales of US$500,000 or more last year forecast that business circumstances will deteriorate this year. Some 16.9 percent of the respondents expected a turnaround.

Over such a gloomy outlook, 29.5 percent of the companies decided to reduce investment at home in the new year and 27.5 percent to slash overseas investment.

Of large-sized companies, 43 percent said they will scale down their investment both at home and abroad, the survey showed.

By sector, 45 percent of the semiconductor firms surveyed, or the largest share among all sectors, said they will slash fresh investment in 2023, according to the survey.

"The fall in investment by large conglomerates could hurt the country's overall exports performance and corporate competitiveness in the global market. It is needed to swiftly implement various tax incentives and other measures to revitalize investment sentiment," a KITA official said.

South Korea has been struggling with weakening exports momentum and growing trade deficit in recent months on high energy prices, supply chain disruptions and a global economic downturn over aggressive monetary tightening.

In 2022, the country's exports rose 6.1 percent on-year, but it suffered the largest ever yearly trade deficit. For December, exports fell 9.5 percent, extending the losing streak to the third consecutive month.

The government said exports are forecast to mark a 4.5 percent decline in 2023. The Bank of Korea projected in November that the national economy would grow 1.7 percent in 2023.



This file photo taken Jan. 10, 2023, shows stacks of containers at a port in South Korea's southeastern city of Busan. (Yonhap)

