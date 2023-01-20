KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LG Corp. 82,600 UP 300
Boryung 9,530 DN 100
KAL 24,500 DN 200
POSCO CHEMICAL 184,500 0
SSANGYONGCNE 5,670 UP 40
Daewoong 19,950 DN 50
TaekwangInd 721,000 DN 1,000
DOOSAN 89,300 UP 200
Meritz Insurance 55,800 DN 400
HITEJINRO 25,900 UP 450
DL 62,700 UP 1,100
Yuhan 53,400 UP 400
SLCORP 24,900 UP 700
CJ LOGISTICS 92,300 DN 700
Hanwha 27,850 UP 250
DB HiTek 44,000 UP 150
SamsungF&MIns 206,000 DN 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,400 0
Kogas 33,900 DN 100
Youngpoong 640,000 UP 12,000
HyundaiEng&Const 38,600 UP 2,600
CUCKOO HOMESYS 28,900 DN 550
SK hynix 87,600 UP 2,100
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,500 DN 100
KIA CORP. 64,300 0
DongkukStlMill 13,700 UP 350
TaihanElecWire 1,555 UP 10
Hyundai M&F INS 32,050 DN 200
Daesang 21,200 UP 50
ORION Holdings 15,350 UP 100
SKNetworks 3,980 UP 35
CJ 85,300 DN 2,100
LX INT 33,950 UP 200
KPIC 177,000 0
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,840 DN 70
SKC 93,100 UP 800
GS Retail 29,050 UP 250
Ottogi 457,500 DN 5,500
SamsungElecMech 148,000 DN 4,000
MERITZ SECU 6,930 DN 60
