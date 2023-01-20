SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



LG Corp. 82,600 UP 300

Boryung 9,530 DN 100

KAL 24,500 DN 200

POSCO CHEMICAL 184,500 0

SSANGYONGCNE 5,670 UP 40

Daewoong 19,950 DN 50

TaekwangInd 721,000 DN 1,000

DOOSAN 89,300 UP 200

Meritz Insurance 55,800 DN 400

HITEJINRO 25,900 UP 450

DL 62,700 UP 1,100

Yuhan 53,400 UP 400

SLCORP 24,900 UP 700

CJ LOGISTICS 92,300 DN 700

Hanwha 27,850 UP 250

DB HiTek 44,000 UP 150

SamsungF&MIns 206,000 DN 1,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,400 0

Kogas 33,900 DN 100

Youngpoong 640,000 UP 12,000

HyundaiEng&Const 38,600 UP 2,600

CUCKOO HOMESYS 28,900 DN 550

SK hynix 87,600 UP 2,100

HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,500 DN 100

KIA CORP. 64,300 0

DongkukStlMill 13,700 UP 350

TaihanElecWire 1,555 UP 10

Hyundai M&F INS 32,050 DN 200

Daesang 21,200 UP 50

ORION Holdings 15,350 UP 100

SKNetworks 3,980 UP 35

CJ 85,300 DN 2,100

LX INT 33,950 UP 200

KPIC 177,000 0

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,840 DN 70

SKC 93,100 UP 800

GS Retail 29,050 UP 250

Ottogi 457,500 DN 5,500

SamsungElecMech 148,000 DN 4,000

MERITZ SECU 6,930 DN 60

(MORE)