HtlShilla 82,800 DN 700

Hanmi Science 30,500 UP 350

GS E&C 23,850 UP 1,050

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 619,000 UP 9,000

Hyosung 69,100 UP 300

LOTTE 33,500 UP 250

Shinsegae 235,000 DN 1,000

LOTTE Fine Chem 56,300 UP 400

HYUNDAI STEEL 35,200 UP 900

Nongshim 348,500 DN 500

SGBC 45,350 UP 50

KCC 227,500 UP 5,500

SKBP 71,700 DN 500

AmoreG 40,000 UP 2,100

HyundaiMtr 164,500 UP 500

GCH Corp 16,700 UP 50

LotteChilsung 164,500 DN 2,000

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,020 DN 10

POSCO Holdings 308,500 UP 8,000

DB INSURANCE 68,500 DN 500

SamsungElec 61,800 UP 300

NHIS 9,480 UP 30

DongwonInd 47,750 UP 100

LS 67,800 DN 700

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES108500 UP1000

GC Corp 130,000 0

Hanssem 52,300 UP 400

F&F 142,000 UP 500

KSOE 76,300 UP 1,100

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 45,500 DN 250

MS IND 15,600 0

OCI 89,200 UP 600

LS ELECTRIC 51,300 UP 100

KorZinc 566,000 UP 11,000

SamsungHvyInd 5,130 UP 40

HyundaiMipoDock 76,500 UP 300

IS DONGSEO 35,000 UP 900

S-Oil 88,200 UP 200

LG Innotek 276,000 DN 1,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 187,500 UP 2,500

(MORE)