KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HtlShilla 82,800 DN 700
Hanmi Science 30,500 UP 350
GS E&C 23,850 UP 1,050
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 619,000 UP 9,000
Hyosung 69,100 UP 300
LOTTE 33,500 UP 250
Shinsegae 235,000 DN 1,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 56,300 UP 400
HYUNDAI STEEL 35,200 UP 900
Nongshim 348,500 DN 500
SGBC 45,350 UP 50
KCC 227,500 UP 5,500
SKBP 71,700 DN 500
AmoreG 40,000 UP 2,100
HyundaiMtr 164,500 UP 500
GCH Corp 16,700 UP 50
LotteChilsung 164,500 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,020 DN 10
POSCO Holdings 308,500 UP 8,000
DB INSURANCE 68,500 DN 500
SamsungElec 61,800 UP 300
NHIS 9,480 UP 30
DongwonInd 47,750 UP 100
LS 67,800 DN 700
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES108500 UP1000
GC Corp 130,000 0
Hanssem 52,300 UP 400
F&F 142,000 UP 500
KSOE 76,300 UP 1,100
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 45,500 DN 250
MS IND 15,600 0
OCI 89,200 UP 600
LS ELECTRIC 51,300 UP 100
KorZinc 566,000 UP 11,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,130 UP 40
HyundaiMipoDock 76,500 UP 300
IS DONGSEO 35,000 UP 900
S-Oil 88,200 UP 200
LG Innotek 276,000 DN 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 187,500 UP 2,500
BTS' Jin completes basic training in military
(LEAD) Opposition leader claims innocence but agrees to comply with summons for questioning
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
N. Korean nuclear test inevitable, China unwilling and unable to help: Victor Cha
(2nd LD) Opposition leader claims innocence but agrees to comply with summons for questioning
(LEAD) Yoon meets with S. Korean troops of Akh unit in UAE
(LEAD) S. Korean, UAE companies seek to enhance energy, defense, new industry ties
(LEAD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter achieves supersonic speeds: arms agency
U.S. should prepare for possible deployment of nuclear assets to S. Korea: U.S. think tank
Iconic S. Korean actress Yun Jung-hee dies in Paris
(LEAD) About 500 people evacuated after fire rages through slum in Seoul