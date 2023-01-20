KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HMM 21,350 0
HYUNDAI WIA 52,200 UP 300
GS 45,400 UP 50
LIG Nex1 78,100 UP 500
Fila Holdings 36,200 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 178,500 DN 4,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 51,500 UP 700
HANWHA LIFE 2,885 DN 85
AMOREPACIFIC 148,500 UP 1,500
FOOSUNG 12,100 UP 150
SK Innovation 156,500 UP 2,000
CJ CheilJedang 340,000 DN 5,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 24,250 UP 700
KumhoPetrochem 148,000 DN 500
Mobis 209,500 UP 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 76,100 UP 600
S-1 58,800 UP 200
ZINUS 38,200 DN 300
Hanchem 201,000 0
DWS 41,150 UP 150
KEPCO 20,400 UP 100
SamsungSecu 35,350 DN 200
KG DONGBU STL 8,150 UP 30
LOTTE SHOPPING 100,000 DN 1,500
Handsome 27,150 UP 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 59,500 UP 1,100
Asiana Airlines 15,550 UP 100
COWAY 55,100 DN 800
SAMSUNG SDS 122,500 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 47,400 UP 1,100
KUMHOTIRE 2,945 UP 55
IBK 10,450 DN 50
Hanon Systems 8,760 UP 70
SK 194,000 UP 1,000
ShinpoongPharm 20,650 0
SAMSUNG C&T 119,500 UP 500
DONGSUH 20,050 UP 300
SamsungEng 24,350 UP 400
SKTelecom 46,900 DN 550
HyundaiElev 30,550 UP 650
