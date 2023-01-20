HMM 21,350 0

HYUNDAI WIA 52,200 UP 300

GS 45,400 UP 50

LIG Nex1 78,100 UP 500

Fila Holdings 36,200 UP 1,000

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 178,500 DN 4,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 51,500 UP 700

HANWHA LIFE 2,885 DN 85

AMOREPACIFIC 148,500 UP 1,500

FOOSUNG 12,100 UP 150

SK Innovation 156,500 UP 2,000

CJ CheilJedang 340,000 DN 5,000

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 24,250 UP 700

KumhoPetrochem 148,000 DN 500

Mobis 209,500 UP 1,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 76,100 UP 600

S-1 58,800 UP 200

ZINUS 38,200 DN 300

Hanchem 201,000 0

DWS 41,150 UP 150

KEPCO 20,400 UP 100

SamsungSecu 35,350 DN 200

KG DONGBU STL 8,150 UP 30

LOTTE SHOPPING 100,000 DN 1,500

Handsome 27,150 UP 150

ILJIN MATERIALS 59,500 UP 1,100

Asiana Airlines 15,550 UP 100

COWAY 55,100 DN 800

SAMSUNG SDS 122,500 DN 1,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 47,400 UP 1,100

KUMHOTIRE 2,945 UP 55

IBK 10,450 DN 50

Hanon Systems 8,760 UP 70

SK 194,000 UP 1,000

ShinpoongPharm 20,650 0

SAMSUNG C&T 119,500 UP 500

DONGSUH 20,050 UP 300

SamsungEng 24,350 UP 400

SKTelecom 46,900 DN 550

HyundaiElev 30,550 UP 650

