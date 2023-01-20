KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
PanOcean 5,950 DN 40
SAMSUNG CARD 30,500 UP 100
CheilWorldwide 21,900 DN 650
LOTTE CONF 118,000 0
KT 36,250 UP 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL24400 DN100
LOTTE TOUR 14,800 UP 350
LG Uplus 11,450 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 71,100 DN 900
KT&G 94,700 UP 600
Doosan Enerbility 16,250 UP 150
Doosanfc 31,950 DN 1,100
LG Display 13,200 DN 100
Kangwonland 23,850 UP 150
NAVER 196,000 0
Kakao 61,200 UP 400
NCsoft 456,500 DN 12,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 64,900 UP 600
COSMAX 78,300 DN 400
KIWOOM 98,300 DN 1,400
DSME 20,000 UP 750
HDSINFRA 7,390 DN 90
DWEC 4,645 UP 180
KEPCO KPS 34,150 UP 250
LG H&H 754,000 DN 12,000
LGCHEM 625,000 UP 4,000
KEPCO E&C 61,800 UP 1,100
ShinhanGroup 43,300 UP 850
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 55,000 0
HYUNDAI ROTEM 26,500 UP 200
LGELECTRONICS 96,300 0
Celltrion 162,500 DN 1,500
TKG Huchems 19,850 0
DAEWOONG PHARM 150,000 0
HYUNDAIDEPTST 63,200 DN 1,100
KIH 61,700 0
POONGSAN 34,350 DN 200
KBFinancialGroup 57,000 DN 200
Hansae 16,500 UP 200
Youngone Corp 43,350 UP 150
BTS' Jin completes basic training in military
(LEAD) Opposition leader claims innocence but agrees to comply with summons for questioning
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
N. Korean nuclear test inevitable, China unwilling and unable to help: Victor Cha
(2nd LD) Opposition leader claims innocence but agrees to comply with summons for questioning
(LEAD) Yoon meets with S. Korean troops of Akh unit in UAE
(LEAD) S. Korean, UAE companies seek to enhance energy, defense, new industry ties
(LEAD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter achieves supersonic speeds: arms agency
U.S. should prepare for possible deployment of nuclear assets to S. Korea: U.S. think tank
Iconic S. Korean actress Yun Jung-hee dies in Paris
(LEAD) About 500 people evacuated after fire rages through slum in Seoul