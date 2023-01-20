KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CSWIND 67,600 DN 400
GKL 20,300 UP 400
KOLON IND 44,400 UP 300
HanmiPharm 259,000 UP 2,500
SD Biosensor 29,100 DN 500
Meritz Financial 47,000 DN 1,200
BNK Financial Group 7,160 UP 80
emart 105,500 DN 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY330 00 DN50
KOLMAR KOREA 43,850 DN 500
PIAM 32,700 UP 1,000
HANJINKAL 40,150 DN 500
CHONGKUNDANG 81,900 DN 1,100
DoubleUGames 49,150 DN 600
HL MANDO 43,100 UP 150
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 800,000 DN 1,000
Doosan Bobcat 34,750 0
H.S.ENTERPRISE 10,300 UP 100
Netmarble 57,000 DN 300
KRAFTON 172,500 0
HD HYUNDAI 63,200 UP 700
ORION 122,000 UP 500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,650 UP 250
HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,200 DN 50
BGF Retail 192,500 0
SKCHEM 80,500 0
HDC-OP 10,850 UP 250
HYOSUNG TNC 401,000 UP 5,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 377,000 UP 2,500
HANILCMT 11,300 UP 100
SKBS 74,300 DN 2,900
WooriFinancialGroup 12,700 UP 200
KakaoBank 27,800 UP 600
HYBE 187,000 DN 1,000
SK ie technology 62,800 UP 1,800
LG Energy Solution 469,500 UP 13,500
DL E&C 38,050 UP 1,450
kakaopay 66,100 UP 2,000
K Car 12,950 UP 50
SKSQUARE 35,250 DN 50
(END)
-
BTS' Jin completes basic training in military
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader claims innocence but agrees to comply with summons for questioning
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
N. Korean nuclear test inevitable, China unwilling and unable to help: Victor Cha
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader claims innocence but agrees to comply with summons for questioning
-
(LEAD) Yoon meets with S. Korean troops of Akh unit in UAE
-
(LEAD) S. Korean, UAE companies seek to enhance energy, defense, new industry ties
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter achieves supersonic speeds: arms agency
-
S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
U.S. should prepare for possible deployment of nuclear assets to S. Korea: U.S. think tank
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
Iconic S. Korean actress Yun Jung-hee dies in Paris
-
(LEAD) About 500 people evacuated after fire rages through slum in Seoul