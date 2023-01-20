CSWIND 67,600 DN 400

GKL 20,300 UP 400

KOLON IND 44,400 UP 300

HanmiPharm 259,000 UP 2,500

SD Biosensor 29,100 DN 500

Meritz Financial 47,000 DN 1,200

BNK Financial Group 7,160 UP 80

emart 105,500 DN 500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY330 00 DN50

KOLMAR KOREA 43,850 DN 500

PIAM 32,700 UP 1,000

HANJINKAL 40,150 DN 500

CHONGKUNDANG 81,900 DN 1,100

DoubleUGames 49,150 DN 600

HL MANDO 43,100 UP 150

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 800,000 DN 1,000

Doosan Bobcat 34,750 0

H.S.ENTERPRISE 10,300 UP 100

Netmarble 57,000 DN 300

KRAFTON 172,500 0

HD HYUNDAI 63,200 UP 700

ORION 122,000 UP 500

ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,650 UP 250

HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,200 DN 50

BGF Retail 192,500 0

SKCHEM 80,500 0

HDC-OP 10,850 UP 250

HYOSUNG TNC 401,000 UP 5,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 377,000 UP 2,500

HANILCMT 11,300 UP 100

SKBS 74,300 DN 2,900

WooriFinancialGroup 12,700 UP 200

KakaoBank 27,800 UP 600

HYBE 187,000 DN 1,000

SK ie technology 62,800 UP 1,800

LG Energy Solution 469,500 UP 13,500

DL E&C 38,050 UP 1,450

kakaopay 66,100 UP 2,000

K Car 12,950 UP 50

SKSQUARE 35,250 DN 50

(END)