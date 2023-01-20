SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.

------------

(2nd LD) N. Korea holds key parliamentary meeting without leader Kim's attendance

SEOUL -- North Korea has convened a two-day parliamentary session in Pyongyang to discuss budgetary and other issues, including legislation against foreign cultural influences, its state media said Thursday.

Without its leader in attendance, the North held the 8th session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). No messages by Kim Jong-un were issued in public in regard to South Korea or the United States.



------------

N. Korean leader sends New Year's cards to Chinese, Russian leaders

SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sent New Year's cards to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin earlier this year, Pyongyang's state media said Wednesday.

The North's leader sent New Year's greetings cards to party chiefs and state heads of various countries, including Xi, Putin and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

(END)