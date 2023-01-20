Summary of inter-Korean news this week
All News 16:00 January 20, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
(LEAD) Court issues arrest warrant for ex-Ssangbangwool chief over corruption allegations
SUWON, South Korea -- A business tycoon who was nabbed in Thailand after months on the run was formally arrested Friday over high-profile corruption allegations.
The Suwon District Court issued an arrest warrant for Kim Seong-tae, former chairman of underwear maker Ssangbangwool Group. He is facing multiple charges, including embezzlement, bribery and the illegal transfer of cash to North Korea.
(END)
