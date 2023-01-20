Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Summary of inter-Korean news this week

All News 16:00 January 20, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.

(LEAD) Court issues arrest warrant for ex-Ssangbangwool chief over corruption allegations

SUWON, South Korea -- A business tycoon who was nabbed in Thailand after months on the run was formally arrested Friday over high-profile corruption allegations.

The Suwon District Court issued an arrest warrant for Kim Seong-tae, former chairman of underwear maker Ssangbangwool Group. He is facing multiple charges, including embezzlement, bribery and the illegal transfer of cash to North Korea.
