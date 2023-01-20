Key developments on North Korea this week

SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

Jan. 17 -- Defense Secretary Austin to visit S. Korea soon: Pentagon

18 -- N. Korean leader sends New Year's cards to Chinese, Russian leaders

U.S. should prepare for possible deployment of nuclear assets to S. Korea: U.S. think tank

19 -- N. Korea holds key parliamentary meeting without leader Kim's attendance

