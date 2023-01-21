Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 January 21, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 00/-10 Sunny 10
Incheon -1/-9 Cloudy 10
Suwon 00/-10 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 01/-9 Sunny 0
Daejeon 02/-10 Sunny 10
Chuncheon -1/-14 Sunny 0
Gangneung 03/-8 Sunny 0
Jeonju 02/-8 Sunny 10
Gwangju 04/-5 Sunny 10
Jeju 06/02 Cloudy 10
Daegu 04/-8 Sunny 0
Busan 06/-5 Sunny 0
(END)
