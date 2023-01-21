Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

January 21, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 00/-10 Sunny 10

Incheon -1/-9 Cloudy 10

Suwon 00/-10 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 01/-9 Sunny 0

Daejeon 02/-10 Sunny 10

Chuncheon -1/-14 Sunny 0

Gangneung 03/-8 Sunny 0

Jeonju 02/-8 Sunny 10

Gwangju 04/-5 Sunny 10

Jeju 06/02 Cloudy 10

Daegu 04/-8 Sunny 0

Busan 06/-5 Sunny 0

