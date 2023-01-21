Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

January 21, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 21.

Korean-language dailies
-- No longer have to wear masks at companies, restaurants (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Indoor mask mandate lifted after 3 years (Kookmin Daily)
-- Indoor mask mandate to be lifted Jan. 30 (Donga Ilbo)
-- Fire rages through shanty village amid cold weather (Segye Times)
-- Indoor mask mandate to be lifted Jan. 30 (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Indoor mask mandate to be lifted Jan. 30 (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Indoor mask mandate to be eased to recommendation (Hankyoreh)
-- Indoor mask mandate to be lifted (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Deposit interest rate falls to 3 pct level; consumer prices have peaked (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Small and midsized firms feel heat from credit crunch (Korea Economic Daily)
