SEOUL, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 21.
-- No longer have to wear masks at companies, restaurants (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Indoor mask mandate lifted after 3 years (Kookmin Daily)
-- Indoor mask mandate to be lifted Jan. 30 (Donga Ilbo)
-- Fire rages through shanty village amid cold weather (Segye Times)
-- Indoor mask mandate to be lifted Jan. 30 (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Indoor mask mandate to be lifted Jan. 30 (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Indoor mask mandate to be eased to recommendation (Hankyoreh)
-- Indoor mask mandate to be lifted (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Deposit interest rate falls to 3 pct level; consumer prices have peaked (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Small and midsized firms feel heat from credit crunch (Korea Economic Daily)
BTS' Jin completes basic training in military
(LEAD) Opposition leader claims innocence but agrees to comply with summons for questioning
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
N. Korean nuclear test inevitable, China unwilling and unable to help: Victor Cha
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
(2nd LD) Opposition leader claims innocence but agrees to comply with summons for questioning
(LEAD) Yoon meets with S. Korean troops of Akh unit in UAE
(LEAD) S. Korean, UAE companies seek to enhance energy, defense, new industry ties
(LEAD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter achieves supersonic speeds: arms agency
Iconic S. Korean actress Yun Jung-hee dies in Paris
(3rd LD) About 500 people evacuated after fire rages through shanty village in Seoul
