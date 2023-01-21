COVID-19 cases fall to lowest Sat. tally in 13 weeks

SEOUL, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell to the lowest number for a Saturday in 13 weeks, health authorities said.

The country reported 27,654 new COVID-19 infections, including 85 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 29,982,905, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

The tally marked the lowest for any Saturday since Oct. 22 last year, when the country reported 26,892 new cases.

The country added 51 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the death toll to 33,185. The number of critically ill patients came to 436, down from 453 the previous day, the KDCA said.

On Friday, the government said it will lift a mask mandate for most public indoor spaces on Jan. 30, but people will still be required to wear masks on public transportation and in medical facilities.

The government has also been closely watching overseas visitors amid the recent surge in infections in China following Beijing's lifting of its zero-COVID policy in December.



A person looks at a government notice requesting customers to wear masks indoors at a shopping mall in Seoul on Jan. 18, 2023. (Yonhap)

kdh@yna.co.kr

(END)