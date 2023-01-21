Exports fall 2.7 pct during first 20 days of January
SEOUL, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell 2.7 percent on-year in the first 20 days of January, data showed Saturday, due mainly to weak semiconductor shipments.
The country's outbound shipments stood at US$33.6 billion in the Jan. 1-20 period, compared with $34.5 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
Imports rose 9.3 percent on-year to $43.8 billion during the cited period, resulting in a trade deficit of $10.2 billion.
Outbound shipments of chips, a mainstay export product, slumped 34.1 percent and those of steel fell 11.2 percent, the data showed.
Exports to China, South Korea's largest trading partner, slipped 24.4 percent, marking the seventh consecutive month of decline.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jin completes basic training in military
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader claims innocence but agrees to comply with summons for questioning
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
N. Korean nuclear test inevitable, China unwilling and unable to help: Victor Cha
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader claims innocence but agrees to comply with summons for questioning
-
(LEAD) Yoon meets with S. Korean troops of Akh unit in UAE
-
(LEAD) S. Korean, UAE companies seek to enhance energy, defense, new industry ties
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter achieves supersonic speeds: arms agency
-
Iconic S. Korean actress Yun Jung-hee dies in Paris
-
S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
(3rd LD) About 500 people evacuated after fire rages through shanty village in Seoul
-
(2nd LD) About 500 people evacuated after fire rages through slum in Seoul